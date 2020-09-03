A commemorative plaque in honor of the feat of Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War was solemnly unveiled on the central square of Manchester. RIA News…

The ceremony is timed to coincide with the end of the Second World War. It was attended by Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrei Kelin, Lord Mayor of Manchester Abid Latif Chokhan, representative of the Sourozh diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, compatriots and local residents.

Kelin, during his speech, said that the opening of the memorial is an occasion to remember the sincere military brotherhood of the Soviet and British peoples, about the twin cities of besieged Leningrad and Manchester.

“This is another symbol of our common memory, a symbol of admiration for the great and selfless feat of a hero soldier, a liberator soldier, a victorious soldier, a soldier who saved Europe and the whole world from Nazism,” he stressed.

It is noted that the initiative to place a commemorative plaque within the cenotaph belongs to Russian compatriots living in Manchester. The embassy of the Russian Federation and the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg also took part in its implementation.

The Lord Mayor of Manchester said after the ceremony that he was proud to open the plaque today in memory of the Soviet soldiers who gave their lives during the Second World War.

“The memorial was also erected in memory of the residents of besieged Leningrad, and Leningrad and Manchester have been twin cities since 1962. Manchester has a history of relations with Russia and I hope to strengthen these relations in the future, ”added Abid Latif Chohan.

