A criminal act. Forester Vahid Dizdarevic cannot describe the act in the Wilhelminabos in Dronten otherwise. Almost all glass plates in memory of deceased cancer patients at the memorial site in the forest have been destroyed. Of the 67, only two are still standing. ‘I know the stories of the people who come here’.
Bjorn Beerthuizen
Latest update:
19-06-23, 23:02
