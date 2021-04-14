Memorial Service for HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in Mallorca this Sunday 18 April

This Sunday 18 April at 12:00 noon, there will be a memorial service for HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at theAnglican Church Mallorca (Anglican Church) in Palma de Mallorca.

The Eulogy will be given by Lucy Gorman, British Vice Consul for the Balearic Islands.