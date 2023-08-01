A sporting event that has now become a summer classic, in the heart of the Modena Apennines. A training camp, unique in Italy, reserved for young Under 17 players from Inter, Modena, Parma and – for the first time this year – Sassuolo. The Seghedoni Memorial returns to Fanano (Mo) from 3 to 12 August, now in its eighth edition, created to commemorate Francesco ‘Chicco’ Seghedoni from Fanano, a Lapam manager who died in 2015 at the age of just 44. “An event that in recent years has become a point of reference for enthusiasts and insiders. In addition to being an important opportunity for many promises of youth football to put themselves to the test – said the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini -. For this Region which invests so much in sport, starting from grassroots sport aimed at children and young people, it is a source of pride to host the Seghedoni Trophy in our beautiful Apennines. Once again football is confirmed as an extraordinary opportunity for people to share and promote the local area”.