On the field from 3 to 12 August. Bonaccini: “Proud to host this event in the heart of our beautiful Apennines”
A sporting event that has now become a summer classic, in the heart of the Modena Apennines. A training camp, unique in Italy, reserved for young Under 17 players from Inter, Modena, Parma and – for the first time this year – Sassuolo. The Seghedoni Memorial returns to Fanano (Mo) from 3 to 12 August, now in its eighth edition, created to commemorate Francesco ‘Chicco’ Seghedoni from Fanano, a Lapam manager who died in 2015 at the age of just 44. “An event that in recent years has become a point of reference for enthusiasts and insiders. In addition to being an important opportunity for many promises of youth football to put themselves to the test – said the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini -. For this Region which invests so much in sport, starting from grassroots sport aimed at children and young people, it is a source of pride to host the Seghedoni Trophy in our beautiful Apennines. Once again football is confirmed as an extraordinary opportunity for people to share and promote the local area”.
THE PROGRAM
—
During the usual week of training, the teams will compete on the sports field in the hamlet of Lotta, in a quadrangle with semi-finals on Monday 7 (Inter-Parma at 18.30; Modena-Sassuolo at 20.45) and finals on Thursday 10 (from 18.30), under the supervision of the local ASD Cimone Football Club. The tournament is organized by the Municipality of Fanano with the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region, together with those of Lapam Federimpresa, the Province of Modena, FIGC Modena, CONI Emilia-Romagna and Emilia-Romagna Order of Journalists.
