In Moscow, memorial plaques for victims of Soviet state terror have been disappearing for a month from buildings in which they last lived and were arrested. The initiative called “Last Address” was launched in 2013 by the journalist Sergei Parkhomenko, inspired by the German stumbling blocks commemorating Holocaust victims. At the request of private individuals, who were sometimes descendants of the victims, plaques designed by the artist and architect Alexander Brodsky were attached to the last addresses where they lived. In total, around a thousand memorial plaques for victims of Soviet state terror were attached, mainly in Moscow, but also in Saint Petersburg and other Russian cities, even in villages, and also abroad, for example in Ukraine, Georgia and the Czech Republic. A few days ago, the memorial plaques for the psychologist and philosopher Isaak Spielrein (1891-1937) and the lawyer Pyotr Shuk, who lived here until their arrest, were removed from a building of the Pushkin Museum in Moscow.