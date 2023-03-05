In Donetsk, a memorial plaque was opened in honor of the commander of the Sparta battalion, Volodymyr Zhoga, who died during the liberation of Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic a year ago.

The plate was installed at the Republican Center for Unmanned Systems named after. Vladimir Zhogi, opened at his suggestion.

“It was a very difficult year,” Artem Zhoga, the father of the deceased fighter, said at the event.

At the same time, the man said that he was pleased with the successful work of the Republican Center for Unmanned Systems, where drone operators are trained.

In addition, a funeral meeting was held in Volnovakha near the Joge monument and a memorial concert. During the event, the Ukrainian military launched two strikes from the HIMARS MLRS in the city center.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that Magadan authorities would name a new street in honor of Vladimir Zhoga.

Volodymyr Zhoga (callsign Vokha), commander of the separate reconnaissance battalion “Sparta”, died on March 5, 2022 at the age of 28 in Volnovakha, ensuring the evacuation of civilians.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin awarded him the title of Hero of the DPR (posthumously). President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin awarded Joge the title of Hero of Russia (posthumously).