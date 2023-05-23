Former players and journalists gathered for the evening dedicated to the Milan Channel journalist who died in a car accident in 2013

The keystone to enter the world of Claudio Lippi is all in a banner. It says “eternal love”, it occupies half the grandstand and perfectly photographs the evening spent at the Vismara, in the tenth memorial in honor of Claudio Lippi, a Milan Channel journalist who died in a car accident in 2013. The Rossoneri sports center hosted the usual friendly in which former footballers, journalists, actors and great friends took part, who meet on the pitch every year to greet Claudio with a football match. Also present were Milena Lippi and her daughter Sofia, who opened the evening by reading a message to remember Claudio.

How many ex — Several well-known faces on the pitch: Marco Amelia, Luca Antonini, Nicola Legrottaglie, Christian Zaccardo, the Milan women’s coach Maurizio Ganz, the head of the youth sector Angelo Carbone, Alessandro Budel, Diego Fuser, Michele Canini, Cristian Zenoni and others in plain clothes , without boots and shorts, like Filippo Galli, Cristian Brocchi, Valerio Fiori, Mauro Tassotti and Christian Abbiati, the hero of the 1999 Rossoneri Scudetto and the 2003 Champions Euroderby. Just mentioning the famous save on the Kallon to make him smile , but also to remind him of when Claudio scored a goal for him during the year played in the Interregional. “It was 1995. I was at Borgosesia, he was at Abbiategrasso. He often asked me if I remembered that day ”. And he laughs it. Then Amelia: “He always had a positive attitude, with a smile on his lips at every opportunity”. Legrottaglie concludes: “In football, people count even before talent, and he was a real person”. See also Rafa Benitez the misunderstood: is he too far ahead or too far back?

Match — The teams took to the field with Milan shirts. One with the white shirt, the other with the red and black one. The former players were divided as follows: Antonini, Legrottaglie, Carbone and Budel with the whites, Amelia, Zaccardo, Canini, Ganz with the Rossoneri. Also present was the actor and director Francesco Mandelli, a Milan fan, who sided with the dark side. About a hundred people in the stands, mostly families with children. Many wear AC Milan shirts and kick the ball on the sideline imitating Giroud, Leao and Brahim Diaz. After an hour of play divided into two halves it ends 2-2. One of the two goals bears the signature of Zaccardo, who scored only once for the Rossoneri, on 1 February 2015 against Parma. It was Inzaghi’s Milan. Five minutes from the end, Legrottaglie’s post is full from thirty meters. He almost electrocuts Amelia, however on the trajectory. The central puts his hands in his hair and nods to the goalkeeper, as if to say “we were close, I was about to score you”. Matter of centimeters. The Rossoneri win on penalties. Amelia saves the first one and celebrates. At the end of the game kisses and hugs in honor of Claudio. Like every year, for ten years. See also Milan and Ibra forward together? It is time for reflections. And that role in the club ...

May 22, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 23:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Memorial #Lippi #Amelia #Ganz #field #remember #Claudio