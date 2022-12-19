Mexico.- According to the international organization for the defense of freedom of expression Article 19, during the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have been 37 journalists assassinatedIn the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, 47 journalists were murdered and during the government of Felipe Calderón, 48 journalists were murdered.

Currently Mexico is the country with the most murders of journalists whose motive is related to their work, says the organization Reporters Without Borders. In most cases impunity prevails.

Who are the journalists who have been assassinated this 2022?

Yesenia Mollinedo and Johana Garcia

In Veracruz

The municipalities of Cosoleacaque and Minatitlán seemed to be one of the largest development poles in the state of Veracruz, but contrary to that, they became the main hot spot of insecurity for journalists in the state, according to reporters.

In Cosoleacaque, on May 9, Yesenia Mollinedo Falconi, director of the newspaper Veraz, and the reporter for the same outlet, Sheila Johana García Olvera, were assassinated.

Yesenia Mollinedo Falconi had told her mother that she was afraid, that she had received threats by phone and that suspicious people memorized their work routes.

Sheila Johana, for her part, did not study journalism, but the job gave her new opportunities, as the 33-year-old woman moved away from alcoholism and got closer to her three minor children with whom she did not live, but enjoyed weekends in the cinema, according to relatives of the reporter. On the morning of May 9, Yesenia was driving a vehicle that she had recently taken out of her garage. In a WhatsApp group they reported the seizure of weapons in Minatitlán and the arrest of three people. She asked Sheila to accompany her to cover the news. Hours later, the two returned to Cosoleacaque and parked in an Oxxo in the Cerro Alto neighborhood, where they were intercepted by at least two men who fired at least 16 shots before fleeing on motorcycles.

Yesenia passed away instantly; Johana on the way to the hospital. What is the investigation about? Shortly after a week after the murder of the journalists, the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office admits that it mistakenly detained a student from Xalapa instead of the alleged murderer. The agencies reported that a taco delivery man was the alleged perpetrator of the homicide of the communicators. After releasing the innocent, the investigations have not advanced.

armando linares

In Michoacan

The director of the digital media outlet Monitor Michoacán was shot to death on the afternoon of March 15 in the municipal capital of Zitácuaro.

The authorities who came to the scene in response to the report of the detonations, detailed that the victim was inside his home in a supine position and with a shot to the right side of the face and no longer vital signs.

On the day of the crime, around 1:00 p.m., two men on a motorcycle went around the journalist’s street asking for his address. Upon arrival, the subjects posed as soccer fans and thus managed to enter the home of Armando Linares, where they shot him. The communicator had denounced threats against him and at the end of last January he denounced the murder of another journalist and collaborator of Monitor Michoacán, Roberto Toledo.

Despite the fact that a reporter assured that a man threatened the media and those attending the wake for Armando Linares López, murdered in Zitácuaro, Michoacán, who were in the room and the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection (SSyPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, denied that version.

What is the investigation about? Two days after the crime, Ricardo Mejía, Undersecretary for Security, reported that the two possible perpetrators of the journalist’s murder had already been identified. Carlos Gerardo Sánchez Mendoza and Magdiel Urbina Chimal were identified by the local authorities as the perpetrator and an accomplice in the murder of the journalist from Zitácuaro, respectively, thanks to the recovery of security videos in which it is possible to see how they roamed the journalist’s street until you find your home.

Juan Carlos Muniz

in Zacatecas

On the afternoon of March 4, Juan Carlos Muñiz, a police reporter for the website Testigo Minero, was assassinated in Fresnillo. Rigoberto, as he was known, alternated his work as a reporter and a taxi driver in the municipality.

The body was located inside taxi 176, in the Olivos subdivision. “Juan Carlos, like many other journalists in Mexico, had two jobs; highlighting the precarious situation that a large part of the press lives in the country”, highlighted Article 19 when investigating the case. People who knew him describe him as “a calm person, always willing to work, careful with his grades and what he published”, in addition to the fact that he had no conflicts with anyone.

“The work of a journalist in Zacatecas is extremely dangerous. In Fresnillo we go out with fear when we go to cover”, said the also journalist Ángel Martínez.

Article 19 did not find any record of attacks or previous threats against the journalist, however, on March 14, the Zacatecas Prosecutor’s Office arrested a man allegedly related to the murder of Muñiz: Emanuel de Jesús “N”, also related to various criminal acts in the municipality of Fresnillo.

The man already had different arrest warrants, one from 2020 for the crimes of aggravated kidnapping, qualified robbery and criminal association and another from 2021 for the crime of attempted homicide. The detainee was linked to the process under the preventive detention measure and also has other investigations, including the one that is integrated by the murder of Juan Carlos Muñiz.

Heber Lopez Cruz

In Oaxaca

The director of the news page Noticias Web, a reporter in the port of Salina Cruz, was assassinated on February 10 in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region, in Oaxaca.

His assassination occurred only a few days after the armed attack against José Ignacio Santiago Martínez, director of Pluma Digital Noticias, who was unharmed.

Heber López was murdered inside his recording studio

The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) began investigations into two people arrested for their probable responsibility in the murder of the journalist, who died after being the victim of a firearm attack that occurred in the streets of the port of Salina Cruz, on the Isthmus from Tehuantepec.

One day after the murder of Heber, the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists of the Ministry of the Interior reported that it had implemented protection measures in favor of the family of López Vázquez.

The two alleged perpetrators of the journalist’s murder were transferred to the Tanivet prison on February 12, and six days later the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) managed to link them to proceedings against them and they were placed in pretrial detention while the judge granted two months for the closure of the complementary investigation; However, seven months after the murder, no sentence has been handed down against those indicated.

Jorge Camero Zazueta

In Sonora

On the night of February 24, the director of El Informador was assassinated in the Spartan gym, located in the municipality of Empalme, after two armed men entered the building and shot Camero Zazueta.

The director of the Guaymas and Empalme news portal received at least three bullet wounds; when paramedics from the Red Cross arrived, he no longer had vital signs.

El Choche, as it has always been known, began at the XEPS radio station in Empalme, then worked at FM-105 (XEBQ) in Guaymas. He created the El Informativo fanpage, which alternated with broadcasts for the digital medium Radar Sonora and the Red 93.3 radio station. In addition, from his means of communication, he had a publicity and loudspeaker company.

In September 2021, he had assumed the position of private secretary to Mayor Luis Fuentes Aguilar, but two weeks before he was assassinated, he had requested a license from that position.

What are the investigations about? Two days after the attack that took Camero’s life, the Sonora Attorney General’s Office reported that the most solid line of investigation to clarify the homicide and ruled out that it had to do with his activity as a journalist.

They reiterated that the deceased today had an investigation folder open for the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty and qualified homicide to the detriment of Daniel Palafox Suárez, on January 29 and February 4, 2022, respectively.