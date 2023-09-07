Genoa – Still a huge crowd in Valletta Cambiaso to follow the second round of the round of 16 of the singles draw of the international tennis tournament AON Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina, underway in Genoa, on another day that provided entertainment and surprises.

The number one seed Alexander Shevchenko he lost 3-6 7-5 6-1 to Taiwan’s baby talent Chun-Hsin Tseng. Who is recovering several positions in the world rankings after suffering an injury, in fact a year ago he occupied the 80th place in the ATP ranking. ”I’m really happy because Genoa is a beautiful tournament – ​​explained the player – it wasn’t easy to play against Shevchenko but I played an excellent game. Now let’s think about the next round”.

Continue its march 5th seed Thiago Monteiro, who in the past edition had registered his name in the golden register of the tournament. The Brazilian was perfect, a super performance in the presence of the blue Lorenzo Rottoli, defeated with a score of 6-3 6-2. ”I’m really happy – explains the South American – I’m playing well and I’m experiencing a good moment of form. The road to victory is still difficult but I will try. It would be great to do an encore in Genoa”. So the emotions continue in this tournament which is scoring extraordinary numbers in terms of public turnout with many spectators in the Valletta Cambiaso structure. From tomorrow there will be three days of extraordinary tennis starting with the quarterfinals where the star Fabio Fognini will face the Hungarian Piros, seed number 4 of the tournament: “It would be great to win in Genoa for the third time but the road is still long and now I just have to think about the next challenge”, said the tennis player from Sanremo.