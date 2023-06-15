Monza and Parma are the latest news from the IX “Memorial Beppe Aghemo” dedicated to the former president of Torino Calcio who resigned on 31 May 2000 42 days after taking office, due to disagreements with patron Cimminelli. This year’s edition is doubled: on Saturday 17 June it will be the turn of the 2013 chicks category while on Saturday 24 June the 2011 rookies will take the field. Curious that this will be the only tournament where you can watch a derby between Juventus and Turin for these categories. In addition to Parma and Monza, the other professionals will be Alessandria and Lucchese. Among the amateurs debut at the “Aghemo” for Chieri di Sorrentino and Sanremese. Confirmation for Fossano, as well as for Pozzomaina and Moncalieri, the latter being the club that Aghemo brought from Excellence to Serie C in 2000. It is played in the facility in via Gozzano 11 in Orbassano, where Torino trained in the 2000s.