His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed with his brother, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the established fraternal relations between the two countries and promising opportunities to enhance their strategic cooperation and joint work to achieve their mutual interests and the aspirations of their peoples for a more advanced future. And growth and prosperity.

This came during the talks session, held by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II, today at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, where at the beginning of the session His Highness welcomed the King of Jordan and the accompanying delegation among his family and in his second country, the Emirates, and wished him good health. Happiness and progress and prosperity to brotherly Jordan. His Highness expressed his confidence that his visit represents a strong push towards the path of fraternal relations and joint cooperation at all levels.

His Highness and the King of Jordan reviewed various paths of development cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, investment, industry, food security and other vital areas that serve the strategic priorities of the two countries to achieve sustainable development and prosperity..

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments, most notably the efforts made to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for urgent international action to stop the dangerous military escalation and provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, in addition to ensuring the delivery of relief aid by enabling international humanitarian organizations to Doing its duty in this regard and opening safe and sustainable humanitarian corridors.

In this context, the two sides stressed the need to spare the region from the consequences of a new spiral of violence and work to find a clear political horizon for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that guarantees stability and security for all, stressing their keenness to enhance joint action to achieve peace in the region based on the two countries’ established approach to supporting coexistence and regional cooperation. For the benefit of all peoples.

His Highness the President said that the Emirati-Jordanian relations are fraternal and historical, well-established since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hussein bin Talal, who laid the strong foundations for them, which are based on trust, understanding and mutual respect, stressing that the visit of King Abdullah II to the UAE It embodies the specificity of these relations at both the official and popular levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also stressed, during the meeting, that the UAE and Jordan share common visions to achieve sustainable development for their brotherly peoples and consolidate peace, stability and prosperity for all the peoples of the region..

His Highness the President and King Abdullah II affirmed their keenness to build on the solid foundations and ties that bring the two countries together to achieve further development in their bilateral relations during the next stage, noting that the diverse package of cooperation projects announced by the two countries during the visit achieves a major qualitative leap in the development partnership. The ambition between the Emirates and Jordan to bring goodness and development to both countries.

For his part, King Abdullah II expressed his appreciation to the UAE for its continued support for Jordan, and his aspiration to build on the deep-rooted relations between them and expand the horizons of cooperation..

He also stressed that lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip is an utmost necessity to limit the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Strip, praising the efforts of the UAE to stop the war on Gaza through its membership in the UN Security Council..

The King of Jordan wrote a speech in the register of VIP visitors, in which he stressed the strength of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and their mutual keenness to consolidate them, wishing the UAE further progress..

His Highness the President hosted a luncheon in honor of King Abdullah II and the accompanying delegation.

The banquet and discussions were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Muhammad Hassan. Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the State Audit Bureau, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Jordan, and a number of senior officials..

On the Jordanian side, they were attended by Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan, and the delegation accompanying the King, which includes Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Ayman Al-Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, a number of ministers and senior officials, and Nassar Al-Habashna, Jordan’s ambassador to the country..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein also witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding worth six billion dollars between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, aiming to expand the horizons of cooperation in a way that contributes to achieving sustainable development and prosperity in the two countries. It includes: a memorandum of understanding in the areas of investments, and a memorandum between Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company and the Jordan Investment Fund, in addition to another memorandum regarding the UAE government grant to finance development projects in Jordan..

Exchange of memorandums on the part of the UAE, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and on the Jordanian side, Zeina Touqan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation..