The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, with the aim of strengthening strategic cooperation and fruitful partnership between the two sides and coordination between them, to ensure the provision of the latest protection, safety and prevention solutions for citizens’ homes in the Emirate of Dubai, within the framework of Efforts to enhance Dubai’s position as one of the safest cities in the world.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Director General of the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, and the Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Omar Hamad Bushhab.

The two parties agreed to support and strengthen their role in the areas of fruitful partnership between them through cooperation to provide more innovative solutions to conduct systems linking between the two sides to follow up on citizens’ housing accidents, to immediately notify the occurrence of a fire accident, allowing the organization’s employees to move to the scene of the accident and find housing solutions for the affected family. accident if necessary.

The memorandum of understanding also provides for coordination with insurance companies to expedite reparations and compensation procedures for insured homes. As well as establishing a joint database to work on studying the causes of accidents and making strategic plans for prevention and reduction.

It was also agreed to form a joint working group from both parties to coordinate, follow up on developments and find long-term solutions to all potential obstacles that may arise in order to implement the terms of the partnership agreement. According to the memorandum of understanding, the two parties will coordinate with each other to list the old homes of citizens and implement a marketing campaign for the fire alarm device (Hasantuk) to be installed in those homes to ensure the safety and security of its residents from fire accidents.

