The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Fakih Fertility Center, with the aim of achieving significant progress in the field of preventing disabilities and congenital malformations, significantly improving health care for people of determination at the local and international levels, cooperating in developing educational materials and programs, and participating in international events that focus For people of determination.

The memorandum of understanding stipulates joint participation in workshops, with a special focus on fertility services for people from these groups, in addition to cooperation with an external organization focusing on autism research, with the center providing free whole exome sequencing (WES) services to a specific group of children with autism. Those registered with the institution, with a commitment to participate in joint research projects between the two sides, which further contributes to the advancement of knowledge in this field.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the Zayed Higher Organization supports and encourages people of determination and their families to access artificial insemination services when needed, and assists the Fakih Fertility Center in holding introductory workshops on the reproductive genetic testing program, in coordination with the center’s team for effective participation in the project.

While the center ensures that patients with special needs have equal opportunities for treatment, alternative options and appeal procedures will be explored to help non-citizens or those not covered by their health insurance.

The center will provide a free consultation service for people of determination and help them obtain a report to submit for financial assistance at aid and service centers for treatment, and will evaluate candidates for assisted reproductive techniques in a comprehensive manner, through a multidisciplinary approach.

The Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abdullah Al-Humaidan, confirmed that the organization seeks to benefit from advanced scientific research in the era of innovation, and to follow scientific methods in providing its various services, care and rehabilitation programs, and therapeutic sessions to various categories of people of determination.

For his part, the CEO of the Fakeeh Group and the Medical Director of the Fakeeh Fertility Center, Dr. Michael Fakeeh, said: “Based on our societal responsibility, which is based on harnessing our scientific and human potential to serve the Emirati community and work to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, this memorandum This will be the beginning of cooperation between (Fakih Fertility Center) and (Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination), and we look forward to further cooperation with it and with other institutions in the Emirates to build a better society in terms of health and physical health.”