Al-Ameen Service and the Community Development Authority in Dubai signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing aspects of cooperation between the two parties and increasing the positive contribution of community members in the field of security and social development.

The memorandum, which was signed by Mr. Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of Al Ameen Service, and Hariz Al Murr bin Hariz, Executive Director of the Development and Social Welfare Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, stems from the strategic cooperation plans of the two parties based on the importance of the preventive role, the spirit of initiative and the sense of security among members of society for protection. Of the various factors and phenomena that affect its stability and safety.

The memorandum of cooperation revolves around the importance of educating the residents of the Emirate of Dubai on the need to contribute positively to the security and development sectors, spreading awareness of the concepts of social cohesion and national identity, in addition to creating direct communication channels between the two parties to protect the groups most vulnerable to harm.

Under the agreement, the Secretary service will inform the Community Development Authority about any abuse, neglect or violation related to children’s rights and cooperate with the authority in following up cases to ensure the provision of the best forms of protection for children and respond appropriately to each case. The two parties also exchange statistics and reports on reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation of children, people of determination and the elderly, and exchange constructive suggestions that would contribute to improving the protection of these groups.

The General Supervisor of the Secretary’s Service, Mr. Omar Al Falasi, stressed the importance of cooperation with the Community Development Authority in Dubai, as they have positive returns represented in strengthening national identity, activating the role of citizens in contributing to spreading awareness, enhancing social cohesion among residents of different regions, and intensifying awareness campaigns and programs to reach different segments of society, and raising the sense of security by spreading the security culture. The partnership between the Ameen Service and the Community Development Authority works to create direct channels of communication to receive communications in complete confidentiality, ensuring the preservation of the identity of its owners, and achieving everything that serves the members of society and maintaining security and safety.

For his part, Huraiz Al-Murr bin Huraiz said, “Al-Ameen service is one of our most important partners in supporting the community, especially with regard to awareness campaigns and programs related to security, safety, and individual and collective responsibility, which are reflected in an important and direct manner on society in general and on the groups most vulnerable to harm in particular.”

Bin Huraiz said: “The Community Development Authority cooperates with the Al-Ameen Service within a number of parallel tracks, including awareness and prevention, in addition to direct protection. The agreement aims to develop effective communication channels to protect and support members of society.