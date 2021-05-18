Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Occurred Al Ain University, And Yarmouk University at the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Memorandum of Understanding to enhance future cooperation between the two parties in areas of common interest.

The signing ceremony took place during a visit he made as a representative of the United Arab Emirates Al Ain University Dr. Haitham Bani Salama, Director of External Projects and International Relations to Yarmouk UniversityWhere he was received by Dr. Nabil Al-Hilat, President of the University.

The memorandum of understanding provides for the encouragement of faculty members in the two universities to attract international scientific projects and conduct joint research projects.