Fujairah (Al Ittihad)

Fujairah University of Technology and Science and Fujairah Science Club signed a memorandum of understanding in the context of its keenness to support and develop strategic partnership in the scientific field, and to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in the rehabilitation of young students in information technology.

The memo was signed on behalf of the University of Technology and Science in Fujairah, Prof. Dr. Ali Abu Al-Nour, University President, and Saif Al-Moaili, Director of the Fujairah Science Club, signed it for Fujairah Science Club, in the presence of a number of media professionals and journalists.

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding began with a welcoming speech, during which the two parties expressed their happiness to open channels of communication and cooperation to develop young talents at the university.

For his part, Dr. Ali Abu Al-Nur, the University President, said: What distinguishes this memorandum is that all its provisions are applicable and implementable on the ground, and that is from the scientific expertise that the university possesses, especially in the field of scientific research and engineering and technical projects and work to harness the distinguished cadres in The university aims at the club’s programs and activities, exchanging experiences in various fields, in addition to providing opportunities for university students to take advantage of the possibilities provided by the club.

Saif Al Moaili, Director of the Fujairah Science Club, said: The signing of this memorandum comes out of the club’s keenness to strengthen partnerships with various sectors in the country and to open areas of scientific cooperation in the emirate, which is aimed at developing the scientific movement in Fujairah and harnessing efforts to empower youth in technology sectors.