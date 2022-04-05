Dubai (WAM)

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enterprise Singapore, a leading project developer, to benefit from the best commercial and investment practices in the Singaporean transport and public transport industry. The memorandum was signed by Nasser Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Authority, while J Jayakrishnan, Executive Director of Sales in the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, signed on behalf of Enterprise Singapore. Nasser Boushehab said that the signing of the memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of strengthening economic and trade relations between the UAE and Singapore and to benefit from the best commercial and investment practices in the transport and public transportation industry in Singapore, in addition to providing information on project opportunities within the RTA for Singaporean companies with the aim of partnering with them to implement projects.

He added that the memorandum set the common goals between the two parties, namely identifying tangible investment and commercial projects that would contribute to achieving the strategic objectives of the Roads and Transport Authority, identifying opportunities and creating them within the framework of the Authority’s projects for the benefit of companies in Singapore with the aim of establishing partnerships with them to implement those projects while adhering to procurement policies, operations and joint cooperation. To identify, expand and market public-private partnership projects for direct investment by Singaporean companies, in addition to organizing a series of various events to promote best practices in the field of transport on the roads of Dubai and the Republic of Singapore.