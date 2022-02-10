Pfizer signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Friends of Cancer Patients” in the UAE and the “Emirates Oncology Society”, according to which it will provide full support to both parties in order to raise awareness about the disease, encourage early detection and support cancer treatment in the UAE, in a plan aimed at confirming Pfizer’s commitment to contribute to the development of the cancer sector. Oncology care in the country.

The World Cancer Day, which falls on February 4 every year, aims to raise awareness about cancer and how to prevent it and ways to combat it. Studies show that one in five people in the world is diagnosed with cancer, while it is the third leading cause of death1 in the UAE. A study issued by Globukan Cancer Statistics Center in 2020, also showed that breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UAE, accounting for about 21.4% of the total number of new cases, followed by thyroid cancer and colon cancer2.

Commenting on the MoU, Lindsey Ditchey, President of Pfizer Gulf Group, said: “Cancer, and the losses that come with it to society and families, are one of the biggest health challenges we collectively face. As part of our renewed commitment to Friends of Cancer Patients and Emirates Oncology Society, we will do our best in the UAE to support and empower patients in their battle with disease.”

“We are proud of the significant progress that Pfizer has made in the field of cancer treatment even though its work is far from over. With concern over rising cancer rates, especially among younger age groups, we are committed to raising awareness, encouraging early detection, and ensuring better access for individuals,” Deci added. We will continue our efforts to address all gaps and gaps in oncology care with our industry partners, and advance scientific research to develop innovative treatments and medicines that bring hope to patients.”

For her part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, Sawsan Jaafar, said: “The UAE is making continuous efforts to reduce the incidence of cancer, especially colorectal and breast cancer, which causes a high percentage of cancer deaths, by providing the latest treatments and advanced medicines to give patients a higher chance of survival and improve the quality of life. Hence, the importance of educating community members about the causes and risks of cancer and facilitating their access to medical examinations, and this year, in cooperation with Pfizer, we will work to achieve this end by supporting them and providing them with all the necessary tools and instructions to help them protect their lives, especially if the disease is detected early. themselves and their loved ones from cancer.”

For his part, the President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, said: “The incidence of cancer in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is expected to double by 2025 compared to the rest of the world. In order to confront this increase, we must exert more efforts to combat it, and early detection is considered Cancer is the first line of defense in this march We will intensify our efforts this year in cooperation with Pfizer to raise awareness in the community and ensure that the tests required for early detection of cancer are carried out, and preventive measures that remain a top priority for patients and specialist doctors, especially in light of these difficult times that coincide With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



