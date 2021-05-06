Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Modon Real Estate, the real estate development company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the UAE Special Olympics Foundation to host sporting events for people of determination with intellectual disabilities, and to provide high-level sports facilities commensurate with the needs of this inspiring group of our young men and women, which would consolidate the position of the UAE The global leader in empowering people of determination in local communities, and the MoU aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the two parties, and to exchange knowledge regarding sports activities for people of determination with intellectual disabilities.

Under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate in implementing joint programs, projects and initiatives in the Hudayriat entertainment district, the most recent “Modon” projects in Abu Dhabi, to ensure that people of determination with intellectual disabilities and their families enjoy a unique and distinctive experience in various entertainment and sports sites. By providing sports facilities and places for people of determination, the cooperation agreement reflects MODON Real Estate Company’s continuous efforts to provide a variety of opportunities for people of determination, and to ensure the provision of ideal and comprehensive enjoyable experiences. Commenting on the signing of the memorandum of understanding, Modon affirmed, “We are keen to implement high-quality projects that reflect our commitment to promoting community well-being and creating an inclusive and friendly environment for people of determination in all our projects.”

She added: “Through working with the UAE Special Olympics, we look forward to hosting many community activities and initiatives to empower people of determination, and to maintain our commitment to support Abu Dhabi’s goals aimed at becoming a global leader in empowering and strengthening the capabilities of people of determination within the local community.” For his part, His Excellency Talal Al Hashemi, National and Executive Director of the UAE Special Olympics Foundation, said: “Our fruitful cooperation with Modon Real Estate started with the successful launch of the cycle learning program at the end of 2020, which aims to teach people of determination with intellectual disabilities this basic life skill in the midst of The atmosphere of the picturesque Hudayriat Island. Today, we are pleased to announce this expansion of our partnership, including joint planning to host various sporting events that support enriching the lives of people of determination, and encourage them to practice sports in one of the finest facilities in the capital. ”

For her part, Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development, explained that the Memorandum of Understanding is in line with the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination that was launched last year 2020, with the aim of reaching an inclusive and empowering society for people of determination and creating an environment that allows equal access to rights, services and opportunities for them. In all stages of life, as the strategy includes 6 main axes, one of which is the universal access axis, so the memorandum is an acceleration of the axis that seeks to facilitate access to sports programs, as well as achieving the principle of sports for all, and instilling the extent of its importance to people of determination and its role in raising the quality of life . As part of the MoU, the UAE Special Olympics will organize sporting events, community activities and competitive activities throughout the year using the Al Hudayriat entertainment district facilities. Meanwhile, “Modon” will provide the UAE Special Olympics Foundation and people of determination access to a set of exceptional facilities to implement the activities to be organized, such as “Sports Village 321” and Al Hudayriat courts, including football fields, outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, and badminton courts, And two cycling tracks for a distance of 5 km and 10 km, and Al Hudayriat Beach for swimming, cycling, double (diatlon) and triathlon competitions.