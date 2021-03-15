Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Modon Real Estate Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club with the aim of promoting cycling events in Abu Dhabi and spreading a healthy lifestyle among residents.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties and to support and manage the organization of events and competitions in Modon’s latest real estate projects, the Hudayriat Entertainment District, in addition to contributing to spreading awareness and knowledge about cycling in the emirate.

The memorandum was signed by Nakhaira Al Khaili, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, and Bill Origen, Acting CEO of Modon Real Estate Company, during a ceremony held on Al Hudayriat Island, in the presence of a number of officials from Modon Real Estate and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.

Modon Real Estate affirmed its commitment to enabling Abu Dhabi citizens, residents and visitors to follow a healthy and vibrant lifestyle, as this memorandum represents an ideal opportunity to present an agenda full of cycling activities to encourage community members to prioritize their health and well-being.

She added that through this memorandum with the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, we can take advantage of the world-class bicycle facilities available in Al Hudayriat Entertainment District to improve the health of our community members.

It is worth noting that within the framework of this memorandum, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club will enjoy the use of the unique cycling facilities available in the Al Hudayriat entertainment district, in addition to all amenities needed for the planned activities. Local and international events and races organized by the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club will also be planned at the level of local clubs.