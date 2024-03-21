Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Jubail Island Investment signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kids First Group to launch the Redwood Jubail Early Learning Center in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of providing its distinguished educational services to students from 6 months to 6 years old.

The center is scheduled to begin receiving students during the first quarter of 2025.

Mounir Haider, CEO of Jubail Island Investment Company, said: We are pleased to cooperate with Kids First Group, one of the most important leading educational institutions in the region, to launch the first Redwood Early Learning Center in Abu Dhabi, specifically on Jubail Island, as the center will provide the opportunity to obtain a world-class educational experience. And quality for children in a community where services are integrated to provide residents with a unique living experience.

In turn, Kamil Al-Najjar, founder and CEO of Kids First Group, said: We welcome this cooperation to open the Redwood Early Learning Center on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi. The center’s unique educational model, which combines advanced facilities, a specialized learning environment, and a work team with extensive experience, is the result of many years. Studies and research aimed at enhancing the UAE’s global position in the early years education sector.