Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Her Excellency Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Ghafa Sustainability and Energy Solutions and Atsuya Technologies, an Indian company specializing in sustainability solutions, with the aim of enhancing innovation and cooperation in the field of rationalizing energy and water consumption and enhancing energy efficiency.

This came on the sidelines of the Investtopia Global Dialogues event, which was held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, recently, in cooperation with the Government of Tamil Nadu, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and attended by more than 300 participants including leaders, businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, economists, and representatives of private sector companies from the UAE and India.

In this regard, Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei said: “Localizing innovation, entrepreneurship and technology in various sectors and activities is a strategic direction for the UAE to transform into the global center of the new economy by the next decade in light of the objectives of “We the Emirates Vision 2031”. Through the events and activities of “Investtopia”, we are keen to support this direction by motivating business communities to build fruitful partnerships in new and sustainable economic sectors, and encouraging them to expand in areas based on technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.”

“The new partnership signed between Ghafa Sustainability and Energy Solutions and Atsuya will support the country’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy and developing an environment for entrepreneurship, innovation and research and development activities, as it is based on creating innovative businesses and new solutions based on the latest advanced technologies, which will consolidate the UAE’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and a leading destination for innovative businesses and start-ups,” Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei added. “This agreement will also enhance the future of the sustainable energy sector in the country and support its leadership in this vital sector at the regional and global levels.”

Rashid Al Dhaheri, CEO of Ghafa Sustainability and Energy Solutions, said: “We are pleased to sign the partnership with Atsuya Technologies, which will contribute to providing advanced sustainability solutions supported by IoT and AI technologies in the country. This cooperation comes in line with our commitment to drive sustainable development and energy efficiency across the region.”

In the same context, Rahul Ganapathy, CEO of Atsuya Technologies, said: “Our partnership with Ghafa Sustainability and Energy Solutions represents an important step forward in our mission to provide innovative sustainability solutions. We look forward to working together to create impactful projects that contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.”

The MoU between Ghafa Sustainability and Energy Solutions and Atsuya aims to develop solutions based on the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence that will enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, by combining Atsuya’s technological expertise with Ghafa Sustainability and Energy Solutions’ extensive experience and resources in the energy sector.

This partnership comes as an affirmation of the importance of enhancing cooperation and building partnerships between Emirati companies and international companies in vital economic sectors and fields, and enhancing the benefit from the capabilities of the business environment in the country that it provides to companies, entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises from all over the world to establish development and pioneering projects, in a way that supports the UAE’s position as a global commercial center and a leading destination for new economy companies.

Under this MoU, the two companies will cooperate in a number of areas such as sustainable energy technologies, research and development, energy efficiency, capacity building development, knowledge and expertise exchange on best sustainable practices, and energy monitoring and control.