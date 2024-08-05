The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai has signed a joint memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, with the aim of enhancing the role of the two parties in the areas of fruitful partnership and coordination between them to ensure the provision of the latest protection, safety and prevention solutions in the Emirate of Dubai.

The MoU supports efforts to preserve the safety of lives and property, which contributes to preventing fires and responding quickly to them, and enhancing the safety and security of community members and facilities in the emirate, as part of achieving the strategic goals of making Dubai one of the safest cities in the world. The MoU was signed by Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director General for Resources and Support Services at the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, and Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. Major General Al Muhairi stressed that this agreement confirms the keenness of both the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai to establish fruitful partnerships with strategic partners in the emirate, adding that it is an important step towards enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global city in quality of life, and adopting the latest solutions that ensure the highest levels of efficiency in providing all security and safety requirements, saying: “We are confident that there are more innovative solutions that can be developed together in this regard.”

For his part, Al Neyadi stressed that this memorandum will achieve the highest competitive standards and raise safety standards in the special development areas and ports supervised by the Corporation in the Emirate of Dubai, which will enhance its position as one of the safest cities in the world.

Al Neyadi said: “The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, aspires to raise the level of safety in the emirate, by engaging strategic partners to support the implementation of best practices and the latest technologies with the aim of achieving a safer and more sustainable future.”