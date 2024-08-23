The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai and the Awqaf and Minors Funds Administration Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance and support strategic cooperation and exchange of expertise, and consolidate integration between the two parties in the areas of partnership and coordination between them, to ensure the provision of the latest protection, safety and prevention solutions in the Emirate of Dubai. The MoU was signed by the Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, and the Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Funds Administration Foundation, Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa.

The MoU aims to provide a boost to efforts to consolidate the foundations of preserving the safety of lives and property in the Emirate of Dubai, through several important paths, most notably spreading awareness of preventive measures to prevent fire accidents, developing mechanisms and methods that ensure rapid response in the event of their occurrence, and creating frameworks that ensure enhancing the safety and security of society with all its components, including citizens and residents, as well as guests and visitors, in an effort to achieve the goal set by the wise leadership to make Dubai one of the safest cities in the world.

Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi stressed that the agreement reflects the keenness of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, and the Awqaf and Minors Funds Administration Foundation to discover ways to provide the highest levels of protection for society, whether at the level of facilities or individuals, while strategic partnerships represent an important element in achieving this goal, by benefiting from the expertise and experiences of the partners, as this cooperation has an impact in providing the latest solutions necessary to provide the highest levels of protection for society.

For his part, Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa stressed the importance of this step, noting the impact of cooperation between the two parties to contribute to achieving the highest standards of competitiveness and raising safety standards in buildings and facilities supervised by the Corporation in the Emirate of Dubai, in commitment to the vision of the wise leadership and its continuous directives to combine efforts in order to make Dubai a model to be emulated in providing a safe environment for all who live on its land.

Al Mutawa added: “The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation looks forward to the MoU as a step towards the beginning of a fruitful partnership through which the Foundation’s efforts will be integrated with the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai towards achieving qualitative achievements, especially in terms of spreading awareness and introducing prevention methods and requirements, the best global practices in the field of safety, and implementing procedures that ensure the highest levels of protection from fire accidents, as well as benefiting from the latest equipment and technologies in this field, for a sustainable and safe future.”

The delegation from the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation also visited the main operations room in the Dubai Civil Defence building and the Civil Defence Readiness Room. The delegation concluded its tour by visiting the Customer Happiness Centre in the General Administration building, where they listened to a detailed explanation of advanced communication programmes, customer satisfaction measurement systems, and practices used to improve the standards of services provided to the public.

