As part of its endeavor to strengthen cooperation with various national institutions, the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language recently announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the National Archives, in which Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, and Dr. Abdullah Al-Raisi, Director General of the National Archives, participated in the signing.

According to the memorandum of understanding, the two institutions will organize joint events, activities, seminars, conferences, workshops and exhibitions, in addition to launching joint programs to communicate with the community, in a way that contributes to achieving the mission of both institutions, and the cooperation will include the areas of translation and publishing, libraries, oral history, studies and research.

The National Archives will also provide its advisory services to assist the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language in organizing, managing and preserving the paper and electronic archives.

An archive of the Dhad language

On this occasion, Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, said, “The National Archives is a national institution that we are proud of. It works to document the history of our beloved country and contribute to preserving its heritage and identity. We at the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language look forward to cooperating with them to enhance the cultural and literary component. In the National Archives, and to benefit from their experiences in the field of organizing, managing and preserving the paper and electronic archives to support our efforts to build a reference archive for the Dhad language.

A history and an identity

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Raisi, Director General of the National Archives, welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, and said, “The Arabic language is an essential component in the history and identity of the UAE, and the existence of a center specializing in it, such as the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, enhances its presence and contributes to its advancement, and there are many The fields that we can work on together, for the benefit of state institutions and members of society, including libraries, translation, oral history, research, and others ».

The two institutions will form a joint committee to discuss the mechanisms for implementing the provisions of this memorandum, and to discuss any issues of common interest to enhance cooperation in order to achieve the goals of each institution.