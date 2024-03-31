Memoirs of the Nazi responsible for the deaths of 30 thousand Jews began to be sold in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the largest chain of bookstores has released the memoirs of Croatian Nazi Ante Pavelic. This was reported on Sunday, March 31 RIA News.

During World War II, Pavelić was the head of the puppet government of Croatia, which was an ally of Nazi Germany. He was involved in the massacre of 30 thousand Croatian Jews. The problem was brought to the attention of the head of the Ukrainian Jewish Coitet, Eduard Dolinsky, who noted that the title of the book uses the slogan of the ultra-right organization “Ustasha,” guilty of massacres of thousands of Gypsies, Serbs and Jews.

Dolinsky noted that Pavelich’s memoirs tell about the struggle for the country’s independence that he allegedly led; the details and facts of genocide and massacres of civilians are kept silent.