The great dilemma that the women of Nuria Amat’s generation (Barcelona, ​​1950) had to solve was how to achieve two purposes at the same time: to live love and achieve their own identity in a satisfactory way. Perhaps this is the great dilemma, at least one of them, of the human being, if the question that arises is how to conceive a love that allows the other to penetrate forcefully into one’s own existence without losing its roots, its ambitions and objectives. In any case, the difficulties in reconciling two vital domains that apparently run in opposite directions were much greater for women 50 or 60 years ago, when the aspiration to autonomy was seen in them as a minor fact, a kind of whim and therefore So much an inconsequential ambition. De Beauvoir explained it perfectly. Autonomy was the male domain, while love was the domain of women, giving themselves the paradox of their frequent frustration at not being able to experience it at the height of their secret and legitimate aspirations because, as the writer Nuria Amat observes, sex is one thing , attraction, and quite another to build a relationship when the emotional involvement is disparate. Amat writes without hesitation about all this, with the frankness that she has always characterized her; she writes of these and other conflicts in her autobiography titled Memoirs of a free woman. And there is little doubt about his declared desire for independence if by it we understand the courage to freely use one’s own mind.

The purpose of the book, very common in memoirs, is to place herself in a cultural context that, despite everything, has not always respected her enough.

The book is structured around four narrative threads that skillfully and agilely juxtapose each other: the family thread, the literary thread, the love thread, and the political thread. Of the four, the least interesting is the literary. It is surprising that a writer who recognizes her very early vocation, and in which she has remained throughout the years, does not have more incisive observations or comments on readings, limiting herself too much to referring to her valuable intellectual friendships. No wonder Juan Cruz said of her, when he was her editor, that she was the writer with the best contact list of hers. There is no reason to doubt it. And in part the purpose of the book, very frequent in some of her memoirs, is to place herself in a cultural context that, despite everything, has not always respected her enough. To give an example, Óscar Collazos’ entry on Wikipedia ignores that Nuria Amat was the writer’s first wife and that her marriage between 1975 and 1981 gave birth to a daughter, Laia. As for family history, it means accessing the functioning of a world, Catalan, bourgeois and elitist, from which, however, the author has remained suspended (that is, not completely rooted), aware of her vulnerability. Her father made sure that it was so and that state of consciousness between two waters is perhaps the most relevant aspect of the book and I dare to think that it is the basis of her freedom as a woman and a writer. It is also not the first time that Amat addresses her family history, marked by the absence of her mother and the mistreatment of her siblings: both things must have stimulated the resilience of her personality. Her readers know precedents from the family past, at least in two books, The intimacy (1997) and Let life rain on me (2008). The circumstance of not wanting to make literature again with the wicks of his previous books explains the facticity that characterizes his autobiographical account. We could define the book as a factual autobiography, far from the literary elaboration of The intimacy, for instance. But, in another sense, the author feels stronger here to address her personal history directly, without detours.

Amat writes about herself with the greatest naturalness, without false modesty, perhaps with a touch of self-complacency. But she did not have it easy, despite her wealthy origin. And her sentimental relationships have not been easy either. The book focuses on three stories, three (relative) disappointments for different reasons that the writer analyzes with the will to truth that runs through the entire book and that makes us trust her, as readers, and attend, a point of wonder, the intelligent way that Nuria Amat has been giving her life. Her admirable maturity and her political commitment against the independence movement, assuming a position as cultural advisor with Manuel Valls in 2018 when her candidacy for mayor of Barcelona was promoted (don’t miss page 427, it helps to understand many things about the unfortunate end of the French politician in Catalonia: in short, his lack of empathy did not help him, nor did he say goodbye).

