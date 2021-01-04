Professor

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=veikko+juhani+vihko

Veikko Juhani Vihkodied in Jyväskylä on December 4, 2020 from an acute viral infection. He was 79 years old, born in Hämeenlinna on February 21, 1941.

The hometown evoked a natural man in the Booklet, and birdwatching and butterfly gathering continued in the area. Once upon a time, a young ornithologist’s ladder betrayed a birdhouse when it was attached, and the next summer was spent in full-body plaster. After the family moved to Helsinki in 1951, Vihko enrolled as a student at the Karelian Co-educational School in 1960. Conscription led to the rank of lieutenant in the reserve.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Vihko graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Helsinki in 1970 and continued his doctorate at the University of Jyväskylä in 1979. His dissertation investigated the effects of stress on the lysosomal system and skeletal muscles. It was of such a high standard that he was inaugurated in the 1984 promotion of the University of Jyväskylä as a prime doctor. He was awarded the title of Professor in 2007.

Vihko began his research career at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health. In Jyväskylä, he initially worked at the Foundation for the Promotion of Exercise and Public Health (Likes) with a grant from the Ministry of Education from 1967 to 1970, then as an assistant and senior assistant at the Department of Biology. He was elected Director of Research at Likes in 1986, Director and Agent of the Foundation in 2000. He retired from this.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

The key The research work in the booklet initially involved describing the muscle cell damage caused by exercise and understanding its mechanism of origin. He is the opener of this area of ​​international attention. His interest was also focused on evaluating and developing the performance of top athletes. The importance of physical health for physical activity was emphasized in the “Everything is OK for Everything” program, which Likes has implemented as an exercise program for people over 40 funded by the Ministry of Education. It has received significant international recognition for its excellent results.

The booklet, often invited, presented his work at more than a hundred international congresses, and he acted as organizing ten congresses himself. He also supervised numerous dissertations and was an opponent at several universities. He belonged to numerous scientific organizations, including the New York Academy of Science. He was a capable, cooperative and capable, and fair researcher and implementer of socially significant projects.

Booklet enthusiasm as a naturalist flashes in his publications on the Great Tit and the Sea Eagle. In his nature hobbies, he extended his Lapland expedition to the then Lake Sompio, later to Teno and Norwegian salmon. The voyage to the peaks on the Aranda research ship at the age of 16 opened up views. The booklet went on a deer and hare hunt, most recently in Saarijärvi in ​​November 2020. He was also a skilled boat and house builder.

The booklet’s close circle included his wife Tuula and children and grandchildren.

Isto Ruoppila

Matti Piilovaara

Reijo Vihko

The authors are Veikko Vihko’s supervisor and friend, friend and brother.