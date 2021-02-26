Agronomist

Veikko Siltaladied on 31 January 2021 in Villa Glims, Espoo. He still survived Covid-19 that had contracted before Christmas, but the advanced aggressive cancer eventually did its job. Siltala was 85 years old, born in Helsinki on June 28, 1935.

Siltala took the long French line of the Helsinki Lyceum, or “Ressu”. The French language and culture became one of the forces that influenced his entire life.

The dating with Pirkko, which began on a student trip in Biarritz in 1952, led to a lifelong marriage. Siltala wrote as a student in 1955.

Military service After that, Siltala studied at the Faculty of Earth and Forestry of the University of Helsinki, where he graduated as an agronomist in 1968. During his studies, he worked as a journalist in the Future of Rural Areas. Siltala began his career in 1967 as a meat marketing planner at LL.M. At the Producers’ Meat Center at TLK, he worked as the head of the NGO department from 1971 to 1978, as the director responsible for primary production from 1978 to 1991 and as the editor-in-chief of Lihantuottaja magazine (later Meat Management) from 1978 to 1997. From 1992 to 1997, until his retirement, he was the Director of Primary Production at the Meat Technology Research Center.

Siltala dominated the meat and other food production chain from start to finish both in Finland and abroad. He was extensively networked with the economic and political decision-makers of his time.

Management Pirkko’s parents’ Alapiha farm in the village of Selki in Kontiolahti since 1974 gave but also demanded a lot, because it meant endless driving between the Helsinki home and the farm. Dairy cattle, agriculture and forestry filled all of Veikko’s free time for the next 40 years.

Veikko was active in La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Finlande ry, as well as in Actim’s Board of Directors, the Helsinki branch of the Center Party and MTK. As a great gastronomer, he was also a member of the Knights of the Tower fraternity.

Veiko was awarded, among other things, the SVR Knight’s Badge, the French State Knight’s Cross for Agricultural Affairs and MTK’s Merit Badge.

Tailor as a boy, stylish clothes were always important to Veiko both at work and in his free time. When Gloria magazine selected the best-dressed men in Finland in the 1980s, Veikko was selected for the list with the anecdote “degrees more relaxed than Armania”.

Nature, forestry, hunting, fishing and literature were Veiko’s hobbies throughout his life. Life as a psychologist-Pirkko’s spouse diversified the agronomist’s outlook on life and brought new acquaintances from different professional groups.

Veikko was considered a supervisor who took care of the well-being and success of his subordinates. Similarly, she did her best for the happiness of her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Heikki Siltala

Jaana Siltala

Kyösti Siltala

The authors are children of Veikko Siltala.