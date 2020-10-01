Chief Forester

Veijo Tidenbergdied on August 21, 2020 in Kuopio exhausted by a serious illness. He was 79 years old, born in Leppävirta on December 25, 1940.

Tidenberg was a “professional” of the second generation. His career at Enso-Gutzeit began in 1967 as an assistant forester in Joensuu. In 1977, he began his career as the youngest regional director in the Hamina procurement area and from there progressed through Savonlinna to become his regional director for his home region of Kuopio, where he worked until 1999.

Tidenberg retired from Stora Enso Metsä’s Stakeholder and Forestry Director in 2001.

Tidenberg during his career in various joint bodies in the forestry sector. Rotary activities and the Kuopio Club were also close to the heart.

For a long time, Tidenberg was involved in the organization of his beloved hobbies, football and hunting. He was a member of the boards of several different football clubs and of the North Savo District Board of the Finnish Hunters’ Association.

After retiring, Tidenberg focused his energetic activities on association activities. As the chairman of the Finnish Swimming Traditions Association, he promoted the recording of the traditions and history of forest and swimming work. Under his leadership, the Floating Tradition Association supported activities close to the forest and swimming area, forest workers’ homes and students.

Tidenberg the heart beat warmly to the home village of Leppävirta’s Kotalahti, where there was a dear summer place, a former home.

Tidenberg was a founding member and active chairman of the Kotalahti Village Association for 18 years. Based on his ideas, many of the implemented projects of the village association originated, thanks to which Kotalahti was chosen as the village of Pohjois-Savo in 2018.

Tidenberg received several different accolades for his activities in business, organizations and associations, e.g. The Finnish Lion’s Knight’s Badge, the Central Chamber of Commerce’s Iron Medal of Merit, the Hunters’ Association’s Gold Medal of Merit and the Finnish Football Association’s Silver Medal of Merit, as well as several honorary memberships and honorary presidencies.

In 2005 Tidenberg was named Forest Influencer of the Year together with opera singer, Professor Jorma Hynninen. Indeed, many people who have worked in the forest industry remember Tidenberg as an active and honest forest man with an extensive network of people.

However, in addition to work and hobbies, family and loved ones were always a concern.

Esa Ojala

Timo Tidenberg

The authors are a colleague and son of Veijo Tidenberg.