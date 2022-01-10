Memoir Ulla-Riitta LaGrone 1950–2021

Nurse, in the deacon Ulla-Riitta Maria LaGrone (os Pointed) died of recurrent breast cancer in Alexandria, Alabama, USA on November 23, 2021. She was 71 years old, born in Helsinki on June 23, 1950.

LaGrone enrolled as a student in 1970 at Alppila and graduated as a nurse from the Helsinki Deaconess Institute in 1972 and as a deacon in 1973.

He completed his specialization studies from 1977 to 1978 and soon after moved to Khamis Mushaiti, Saudi Arabia, to work in the international work community at a local military hospital. There he met Ron LaGrone, a U.S. Army officer. Ulla and Ron moved to the United States and were married in 1979.

As Ron continued his career in military and diplomatic roles, the family moved frequently and lived in many U.S. states and Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Estonia. The family moved 15 times in 25 years. The home was in Alexandria, Alabama. In 1989, Ulla LaGrone was granted U.S. citizenship.

Ulla was an avid and deserving scout since she was a child. He also volunteered. In 1992, he was named U.S. Army Service Volunteer of the Year in Okinawa, and in 1996 in Fort Lewis, Washington, he received an Army Volunteer Award.

In Tartu, Ulla and two colleagues taught English medicine to local staff from 1999 to 2002 and made lifelong friendships. After returning home to Alabama in 2002, Ulla volunteered at various clinics as well as in emergency response to natural disasters. She was a very active member of the peer support group for breast cancer patients for more than 10 years. He also held Sunday school.

After working as a nurse at Gadsden Regional Medical Center for ten years, Ulla retired in 2012. She continued to volunteer for the rest of her life.

Ulla had a special ability to pay attention to other people. He spread good mood and joy around him. Ulla’s close circle included husband Ron, sons Sam and Dan, grandson Henry and sister Eeva Repo.

Ron LaGrone

Sam LaGrone

Dan LaGrone

The authors are the wife and sons of Ulla-Riitta Maria LaGrone.