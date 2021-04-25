Economics

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=timo+laatikainen

Master Timo Laatikainendied on April 3, 2021 in Helsinki at the age of 65. He was born in Turku on January 10, 1956.

Laatikainen was a professional in management, sales and marketing. He worked with well-known international brands – best known as a home appliance veteran. He worked for Upo Home Appliances and as its CEO from 1993 to 2011.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Laatikainen was active in many organizations in the field and was involved in preparing legislation related to the field. He was a long-time board member and chairman of the Electronics Wholesalers Association. He chaired the electrical and electronic equipment producer association almost continuously from 2000 to 2021.

Producer community With the position of trust, Laatikainen became interested in environmental issues. When asked what he himself has done for the environment, he replied that he recycled 500,000 tons of old electrical equipment. He always spoke in favor of quality, as an important element of sustainable development. For him, it was important that low-quality, fast-breaking machines were not produced for the market. If the consumer wanted to pay for quality, he used to say.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

After the CEO term, Laatikainen worked as a management consultant at Nestor Partners. He wanted to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed. He was considered a speaker and mentor.

Boxed was born into a second-generation general family. He himself was a lieutenant of military rank. He was a patriotic man but opposed the war, he was like a pacifist. At home, he learned to value honesty and consider others.

Timo met his wife as a teenager, and it started a long and good life together, 48 years. Two children were born, and they traveled, practiced, and lived a good daily life. The two grandchildren were a great source of joy and pride for Timo. Timo thought that love was above all an act.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Kekkonen In a way, Timo said that all the reasons that hinder sports are excuses. He practiced basketball, golf, badminton, downhill skiing, weightlifting and yoga. As a bench athlete, he was often met from a hockey stand. The cottage, woodwork and handsome log stacks were a great passion. Experiences shared with friends also on motorcycling, boating and fishing were important.

Timo was a philosophical and open-minded thinker. He was a skilful, sometimes even sharp-speaking word-maker, striving steadfastly for justice. Great speeches and great promises did not convince him, because, like himself, he demanded actions from others.

Timo was in major surgery in the spring of 2020. He rehabilitated himself without giving up, but the cancer decided otherwise. The world is just as good without a man, said a friend.

Reija Laatikainen

Katriina Laatikainen

The authors are the wife and daughter of Timo Laatikainen.