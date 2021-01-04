Memoir The musical life work of Alexi Laiho, a virtuoso reformer of extreme metal, is extensive, but it was badly interrupted

Extreme metal music an internationally influential reformer Alexi Laiho died last week after long health problems in Helsinki at the age of 41. He was born in Espoo on April 8, 1979.

Children of Bodom’s guitarist-singer-songwriter and songwriter was often voted Best Metal Guitarist of the Year in music releases since Guitar World. Commercial success was also great and top 10 list rankings were found in several countries. On world tours, gig venues were easily filled all the way to Japan and the United States.