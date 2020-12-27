Managing director

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=tapani+miettinen

, deputy notary Tapani Miettinendied after a long illness in Helsinki on November 28, 2020. He was 74 years old, born in Eno on July 10, 1946.

Throughout his career, Miettinen worked in the insurance industry. Initially, he was a deputy notary on the Traffic Injury Board since the mid-1970s. From there, the road led to the People’s Company, where he held marketing leadership positions.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

At that time, there was still a desire on the left side of society to transfer statutory occupational accident insurance away from insurance companies to state care. Miettinen strongly opposed such proposals. “I was sort of a Social Democrat, I believe that the market economy”, he justified his own His bases.

In 1988 Miettinen was elected CEO of the Association of Accident Insurance Institutions. In addition to developing the union, his task was to ensure that Finnish occupational accident insurance was able to adapt to the requirements of the European Union. Here, Miettinen worked closely with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, labor market organizations and the insurance industry.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Miettinen also became an international influencer of occupational accident insurance. He built good connections around the world. In 1999, he chaired the European Forum on Accidents at Work.

As the managing director of the Association of Accident Insurance Institutions (now the Accident Insurance Center), Miettinen’s duties also included being the editor-in-chief of Accident Insurance magazine. He retired in 2009.

In his youth In his own words, Miettinen was the rising ability of Finnish hill jumping. However, greater success pushed you into a lack of good skis. Instead, he became a great player, playing sports such as tennis, hockey and golf.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Miettinen also enjoyed himself in the caches of the wilderness, especially in the forests of Eastern Finland. Together with their dogs Tito and Jörr, they mostly chased flying prey, usually poultry. During his retirement years, the gun began to be increasingly replaced by a camera on excursions.

Miettinen was known as an empathetic and helpful leader who knew how to network, keep in touch and make an impact in the background. When needed, he was stubborn, but as a good companion he was able to laugh at himself as well.

Tapani’s close circle included Riitta’s wife and children Visa, Topi and Virve and their families.

Kari Rissa

Janne Reini

The authors are Tapani Miettinen’s colleagues.