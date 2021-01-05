Mannequin

Sirkka Liisa Heino(os Holm) died unexpectedly in Turku on 3 December 2020 after a short hospital stay. He was 83 years old, born in Parikkala on June 18, 1937.

In his childhood home in Helsinki, Heino had a big brother and four younger siblings, whom he had to take care of during the war, when his father was on the front and his mother, for example, for hours in the potato queue.

The mother, “Grandma of Holm,” was a matriarch, a model of a strong woman.

Finland Heino was involved in the reconstruction, especially in the 1950s and 1960s. She was taking a Finnish fashion show abroad as a member of Lenita ja Tytöt. This was a marketing group of the Finnish design and textile industry. Spice Girls of her time, as Lenita Airisto noted recently.

In Finland, the group made TV history on a weekly basis Girlsfashion show, where Finnish work gained prominence. The directors are Aarre Elo, Jukka Virtanen and Matti Kuusla.

In 1956 Heino married the love of his life with Tepo. They lived together until death separated them in 2011. They had three daughters: Sari, Riikka and Hannamari. After the birth of her youngest, Sirkka Liisa gave up her career and stayed home to support her husband when she was a business leader in the metal industry.

What was special was the power situation between the spouses in relation to the spirit of the time. In Heino’s family, the decisions were made together – or Sirkka Liisa decided. Tepo’s respect for Sirkka Liisa was great. It was needed in life crises, such as the shipwreck of S / S Mikkeli in Saimaa, the recession of the 1990s, the death of a daughter, caring for a spouse and a home fire.

The leading stars of life at Sirkka Liisa Heino were quality, aesthetics and Education. She loved everything beautiful. Heino of civilization said he leaves the heart, requires intelligence, and is reflected in behavior.

Sirkka Liisa and Teppo spent a lot of time with the family in the archipelago since the 1970s and eventually moved there permanently. Joy was brought to life by dear dogs, numerous celebrations with family and friends, but also trips abroad with daughters.

Sirkka Liisa was always the queen of the party, a joy pill that came up with something to do every time.

Friends appreciated the progressiveness of Sirkka Liisa’s thinking. He was wise and intuitive, read a lot. He was not intimidated by limited beliefs or “sacred” values. Sirkka Liisa’s open-mindedness and, on the other hand, the provocative nature highlighted by this trait made her a captivating person, perhaps best described by the saying “too glam to give a damn”.

In keeping with her style, Sirkka Liisa lived to the end curious, bright and elegantly cared for – and too young to die.

Hannamari Heino

Sari Heino-Holopainen

The authors are the daughters of Sirkka Liisa Heino.