Memoir Sinikka Nopola was a laconic humorist who captivated children and adults with her texts

Everyday observation and absurd dialogues made Sinikka Nopola one of the leading humorists in contemporary Finnish literature.

Author, journalist, rebel and columnist Sinikka Nopola died on 13 January 2021 in Helsinki of a serious illness. He was 67 years old at the time of his death, born in Helsinki on November 26, 1953.

A prolific and versatile writer can well be characterized by sentences that include the word but.

Nopola was born in Helsinki, but grew up in Tampere and placed his most memorable person and environment in its dialect and atmosphere.

He started working as a journalist in the late 1970s, but became a freelance writer as early as 1985.

Debut Tea bags (1987) was a collection of short stories for adults, but Nopola’s sister has received the most readership Tiina children’s books about Heinähatus and Vilttitossu and Risto Räppääjä.

There is an important but-word to this successful collaboration: according to her words, Sinikka Nopola often decided not to write any more children’s books with her sister – but then one morning she called her again, after a great idea at night, and the design of the new work began as smoothly as before.

Right at the beginning was a family whose father ran an advertising agency in Tampere and whose mother was otherwise just a great word user.

Due to the two-year age difference, the two daughters were slightly different: senior Sinikka admired a poet who had died of lung disease. Saima Harmaja, the younger Tiina watched TV and read the comic book Nakke Nakuttaja.

They have told of their childhood in the 1960s in their memoir published in 2018 Sister syndrome.

From her home, Sinikka Nopola has said that she has learned the core of her humor: how sublime is folded with a comic. He cultivated it in his rams as well as in more than ten collections of short prose.

In his words, a “nipokulturelli” literary student applied for a job as a journalist in the late 1970s, and later Nopola asserted that he never had any kind of news nose. Still, he has said that he enjoyed working in Helsingin Sanomat in the early 1980s, a community of enthusiastic colleagues. The connection was maintained later as he wrote packets for the Monthly Supplement for years.

Everyday observation and absurd dialogues in Nopola’s works, especially the Peritamperian couple Eila and Rampe (and their daughter Likka), made her one of the top humorists of contemporary Finnish literature in the early 2000s. His influence is also widely seen in the work of younger people.

Despite the Häme dialect of the Eila and Rampe stories, Nopola has said that he strives for “universal Finnishness” in his texts. It is represented by him as modesty, looking away and belittling his own opinion.

Don’t make this ny number is indeed a phrase from which Nopola made not only flying, but eternal.

Women’s humor has increased in the 21st century, but when Nopola started in the 1980s it was much rarer. Together Pirjo Toikan and Heidi Köngäs with, however, he scripted comedy series for YLE in the 1980s and 1990s Gentle cops, Weaker container and Thirst for love.

Humor was also the key to the huge popularity of Sinikka and Tiina Nopola’s children’s books. Hay hat and felt slipper books (1989–2018) of two little girls, a family with neighbors living in the midst of adversity, and similar situational comedy takes events forward Risto the rapper in books (1997–2019), in which Risto, who lives with his Aunt Rauha, grows up from a child towards adolescence.

Nopolo’s dozens of books, which have also been transferred to films, TV series and the theater stage, created a world for their huge readership, which, according to critics and researchers, significantly expanded Finnish children’s culture.

Brave child heroes, everyday descriptions, and breaking stereotypes of family life have also attracted interest abroad, and books have been translated into several languages. Nopolas have also received numerous awards and other recognitions for their children’s books.

Own production Sinikka Nopola has, as she once did, described the joke of an advertising journalist father: “On the one hand, crystallization, on the other hand, the alternation of lyrical and mundane, it is natural for me,” he reflected in his 60-year-old interview in 2013.

“I strive for comedy because laughter liberates.”

Nopola has often been praised for his linguistic ingenuity: after all, his lyrics are easily bent from columns, short stories, film scripts, rhyming poems and vocal lyricism.

He himself saw nothing strange in his versatility. According to him, there was no big difference in writing for adults and children either:

“After all, the brain is a muscle, and muscles can be trained. I think my brains are shaped by the fact that I write differently for readers of different ages. ”