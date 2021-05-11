Lieutenant colonel

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=simo+kalervo+hiekkalinna

Simo Kalervo Sand Castledied in Vantaa on April 2, 2021.

He was 79 years old, born in Suomussalmi on December 13, 1941 to a military family. The family settled in Kajaani in 1957.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Sand castle graduated as a student from Kajaani Lyceum and went on to a military career and graduated as a lieutenant in 1967. He had a long career in the Kainuu Brigade, and the career took him from educational positions to staff duties.

Hiekkalinna believed in continuous learning and developed his skills consciously and diligently. In 1990, he moved to Helsinki to the General Staff. He was a fair, impartial, and fair-minded man. Patriotic values ​​were the guiding principle in his life.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

While in office, he also served as a member of the Military Court and the Court of War. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1997.

During his working years Hiekkalinna held many positions of trust: in the Kajaani City Government and Council, and in the Tax and Research Board. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Kajaani.

The actions of the property manager of housing companies became familiar in both Kajaani and Vantaa. He was well liked and trusted. With military vigor, a respectful attitude and a straightforward approach, things were taken care of.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

After retiring, Hiekkalinna continued its active social participation and senior activities became important. He was a man of action and always sought to make an impact on the things he considered important. He was the chairman of the Vantaa Elderly Council from 2005 to 2012, after which he was the vice chairman. He was a member of the board of the Länsi-Vantaa National Seniors Association and served as its chairman from 2003 to 2008.

He was also involved in the activities of the Uusimaa National Senior District and served as chairman and other positions of trust since 2011. He was invited to be the association’s honorary chairman in 2019. Hiekkalinna was also a member of the National Senior Association’s federal council.

He was awarded a gold medal for his work. He also served as a respected and respected member of LC Vantaa / South and the Vantaa Guild.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

In Kajaani as a young man, Hiekkalinna met his future wife Maijaliisa. From the first meeting, they liked one and got to live together for a good 56 years. They had two children, Pekka and Sirpa.

The family lived in Kajaani, and after the children left the world, Simo and Maijaliisa also moved to Helsinki. After retiring, they moved home to Vantaa, close to children and grandchildren.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

The family and children, as well as the grandchildren, four sons, were especially important and dear to Hiekkalinna. The grandchildren were allowed to spend many warm summers with grandpa and grandmother in a caravan in Hirvensalmi. Grandpa always had enough time for the boys.

As a spouse, father and grandfather, the sand castle was warm, gentle and always ready to help.

Sirpa Tuomainen

Pekka Hiekkalinna

The authors are the children of Simo Hiekkalinna.