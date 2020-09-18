Sex researcher

Shere Hitedied on 9 September at his home in London of a neurological disease. He was 77 years old, born in Saint Joseph, Missouri on November 2, 1942.

Originally, Hite’s name was Shirley Diana Gregory, but she took her stepfather’s last name. He was born to a 16-year-old mother. Grandparents take care of the upbringing.

Hite studied history at the University of Florida and went on to Columbia University in New York, but did not graduate with a doctorate. Hite cited the old-fashioned atmosphere of Columbia as the reason.

1970s in the beginning, Hite funded his studies as a photographic model. Hite was involved in protests against a sexist typewriter ad that appeared on Playboy, even though she appeared naked in it herself.

In 1976 appeared Hite report (Finnish 1978), a study of female sexuality. The book has sold 50 million copies worldwide. The report was based on a survey of 3,500 women. It found that 70 percent of women do not have an orgasm during traditional intercourse, but most succeed if the clitoris is irritated.

Hite criticized former sexologists, Alfred Kinsey and the Masters and Johnson group, for blaming women for sexual incapacity, while appreciating their work otherwise. The study had such a major impact in the 1970s that many said it caused a real sexual revolution when the 1960s version failed. In a way, only Hite gave women the right to sexual pleasure and orgasm.

There was also negative criticism. The Hite report was said to be anti-male and Playboy crossed it into the Hate Report. Hite was accused of an increase in divorces and family breakdowns.

The negative publicity was so widespread that Hite renounced U.S. citizenship in 1995 and became German.

At that point, she had long lived in the home of her husband, pianist Friedrich Höricke. They divorced after 14 years of union in 1999. Hite lived across Europe and eventually settled in London with her second husband, Paul Sullivan.

Hiten the greatest significance was that she focused on female sexuality. In the past, a more or less masculine perspective was built into the default setting in research in the field, consciously or unconsciously.

In a 2011 interview with The Guardian, Hite said she was once the only feminist researcher of sexuality. “I was trying to expand my perceptions of sexual activity to masturbation and a woman’s orgasm,” she recalled at the time.

Hite also published a study on male sexuality (1981) and continued writing in the mid-2000s.

Harri Römphti