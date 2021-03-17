Professor

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=sergej+zilitinkevits

, Academician Sergei Zilitinkevichdied of a rapidly progressing illness in Helsinki on 15 February 2021.

He was 84 years old, born in Leningrad on April 13, 1936.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Zilitinkevich was known in an exceptionally large international research collaboration network as a developer of the theory of the boundary layer of the atmosphere and water bodies. He was interested in the origin and persistence of the turbulence of the flow as well as the ability of small vortices to organize into larger structures. An example of this is the cloud queues on a sunny summer day.

In particular, he has promoted the theory of long-lived thermally deposited boundary layer. They are common in the polar regions in winter and are often associated with severe frost and poor air quality in cities.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

From the 1990s since then, Zilitinkevich has worked in leading research institutes in Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Prior to joining Finland, the Finnish Meteorological Institute and the University of Helsinki in 2004, he was the director of the Department of Meteorology at Uppsala University.

Zilitinkevich’s cooperation with the Inar Research Center and the Finnish Meteorological Institute led to significant cooperation with Russia in terms of science and impact.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

His extensive high-level relations with the scientific world of Russia and the rest of the former Soviet Union, and personal friendships with several academics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, opened the doors to a unique set of research collaborations.

Especially towards the end of his career, Zilithinevich increasingly promoted interdisciplinary cooperation and dialogue across societal boundaries, especially within the framework of the International Center of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences (Ieas).

He was active in promoting the Sofia Earth Forum process, initiated by Academician Kulmala and Metropolitan Ambrosius, which seeks common understanding and solutions to global challenges such as climate change with various actors in society through dialogue.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Zilitinkevich During his career, he received several international recognitions and awards, such as the Vilhelm Bjerknes Medal 2000 and the Alfred Wegener Medal 2015 from the European Geophysical Union, as well as the prestigious 2020 Award from the World Meteorological Organization.

The number of Sergej’s research articles is also large: more than 100 articles published in scientific series and six books related to atmospheric boundary layer physics.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Sergei’s diverse life experience, extensive knowledge and relationship networks, and constant initiative made him a remarkable scientist.

Without him, Finnish atmospheric science would not have risen to its current significant and diverse international position.

Markku Kulmala

Hanna K. Lappalainen

Jussi Kaurola

The authors are Sergei Zilitinevich’s colleagues and friends.