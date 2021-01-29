Professor Emeritus

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=seppo+laaksonen

Seppo Laaksonendied of a long-term illness on December 20, 2020 in Helsinki.

He was 76 years old, born on September 14, 1944 in Sepänjoki, Orimattila.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Laaksonen was a respected expert in social research and statistical methods.

The educational background was a licentiate degree in demography at the University of Helsinki and a dissertation in statistics at the University of Jyväskylä in 1992.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Laaksonen had a significant career at Statistics Finland and the University of Helsinki. He retired from the professorship of social statistics at the University of Helsinki in 2012.

Publishing activities continued until recent years.

Textbooks are widely known Surveying Methodology: From data collection through purification to analysis (2010) and published by Springer Publishing Survey Methodology and Missing Data, Tools and Techniques for Practitioners (2018).

Advertisement (Text continues below)

In addition to statistics, more than 200 titles in the list of publications cover joint publications in microeconometry, sociology, demography and education.

Laaksonen provided the latest methodological knowledge for the use of statistical work and raised the methodological work of the Finnish statistical sector to the international level.

He played an important role in the European Social Survey and other international projects. While working at the Social and Health Research and Development Center, he promoted the development of information technology in Ethiopia and Moldova. He was also familiar with the EU’s statistical office, Eurostat.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

He was elected a member of the International Statistical Institute in 1994.

He served on the governing bodies of the International Association of Survey Statisticians and Statistics Finland.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

As a homeland love Laaksonen worked for the Puistola Society for more than 40 years. For her work for the home region, she was awarded the Helka badge, the Finnish Homeland Association’s hobby medal and Helka’s silver Pro Helsinki badge.

In Finland, Seppo had “skis on his feet in winter and oars in his hands in summer”. He regularly participated in Finlandia skiing and Sulkava Rowing.

The tradition of the University of Southampton remembers the good-natured Finnish scientist Sepo, who skied to the department in the mornings on roller skis.

He has described his development path colorfully in the book The rise of the pressure methodology. Personal history review from 1985–2018.

Seppo took matters into full chest and did not hesitate to cross the administrative boundaries of the organizations. As a researcher and colleague, he was a team player.

As a teacher, he was considered and approachable.

Sepon the family included a wife of Pirjo, twin daughters and four grandchildren.

Many summers were spent on Rusisaari, a farm of the Pirjo family in Enonkoski in the landscape of the village of Hanhijärvi. Observing nature was a common hobby for them.

Pirjo is known as a skilled watercolor painter called Pirre. Thus, Seppo’s family beautifully combined science and art.

Erkki Pahkinen

Risto Lehtonen

Timo Koskimäki

The authors are Seppo Laaksonen’s researchers and colleagues.