Seppo Häklidied on December 1, 2020 in Helsinki at the age of 69. He was born in Kuusjärvi on October 4, 1951. He was active in working life until the day before the sudden onset of the illness.

Häkli grew up in Kuopio and graduated as an architect from Tampere University of Technology in 1978. He has worked in various architectural firms in Helsinki since 1974, e.g. Timo Penttilä, Arto Sipinen and Hyvämäki-Karhunen-Parkkinen, where his significant design project was Itäkeskus’ internationally renowned indoor swimming pool.

After setting up Häkli of his own architectural firm in 1993 focused especially on the design of schools, kindergartens and other service buildings. The client was often the City of Helsinki. Well-known are e.g. Torpparinmäki and Hiidenkivi schools and Omenamäki kindergarten. Häkli’s handprint is also evident in numerous private assignments.

Häkli worked for several years as a teacher at the Wood Studio of the Helsinki University of Technology’s Department of Architecture. The development of wooden architecture was one of the guiding ideas of his career. Study trips to the pioneering countries of wood construction deepened the view on the possibilities of wood and new technologies. He mastered the processing of wood from the forest to the construction site as well as the applications specific to different types of wood.

Gifted and as an uncompromising designer, Häkli took great care of even the smallest task. What was important to him was the seamless collaboration between the architect and the builder. Sanding of building details often continued while still on site. Häkli was a builder-architect.

The results of his work have been featured in domestic and international publications and exhibitions, e.g. At the Venice Biennale. He was successful in several architectural competitions and also served as a judge in those years.

Häkli was awarded a three-year state architecture grant in 2006. He received the Wood Prize in 2009 from the Seurasaari Conservation Center and an honorable mention in 1994 for his family’s holiday home in Innuka’s sauna hut and in 2008 for Metla’s laboratory and office building. He was granted an additional state artist pension in 2015.

Seppo that is, as he thought. He was involved in architectural tourism, photography, visual arts, a wide variety of music and read a lot. Nature was important to him. From the keen hand, recreational and fishing trips were made from spring to autumn, picking mushrooms, berry picking and trolling. They were important milestones in the year cycle.

Seppo’s close circle included the architect’s spouse, a son and three grandsons, in whose lives he gladly participated as a grandfather.

Kari Järvinen

Matti Vatilo

The authors are friends and colleagues of Seppo Häkli.