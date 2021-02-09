Artist

Sanna-Mari Liukkonendied in Helsinki on August 25, 2020. He was 45 years old, born in Jyväskylä on August 2, 1975.

Liukkonen left Jyväskylä at the age of 16 for Savonlinna Art High School and ended up in Helsinki in the mid-1990s. During the recession, young adults spent their free and creative lives working in the capital, occasionally attending various educational institutions and picking up their coffee buns from the bread queue.

When Liukkonen wondered why he had not been selected to continue the entrance exams of an art school, the feedback was that his preliminary task was already a finished work of art.

America is a sharply funny series of Polaroid images, in which Liukkonen sees the wonderland of that popular culture in the streets of Helsinki: Kallio’s office building is “Beauty College of Alabama”, a frozen puddle in Karhupuisto is “Winter in Central Park, New York”.

About the solution became an author in Helsinki artist groups. The exhibitions of the ROR cooperative, founded in 1998, traveled from Helsinki to Reykjavik, Kiel, Stockholm and Tirana.

Of Liukkonen’s work at that time, what was on display at Kiasma stands out Landscapesseries (2001) in its complete blackness, and can be seen as commenting on – among other things – the special relationship of nature with Finns.

Liukkonen ‘s paintings have long, dry – state names such as The traditional agricultural landscape with its fields and dwellings is part of Finnish nature. The overall impression is harmonious. The field landscape is outlined on the canvas covered in glossy black oil paint.

Liukkonen also worked as a graphic designer making posters, record covers and descriptions. The legendary Jyrock held in Ilokivi, Jyväskylä A flaming girl poster from 2000 is Liukkonen’s handwriting. She was also part of the Eva Brownies group, which in 2006 organized an exhibition of works by female artists Behind the Mascara.

In 1996–1997, Liukkonen participated in the performances of the Fabrik fashion collective at Kaapelitehdas. The collections of the self-taught designer embodied his strong visual vision, gathering admirers.

An unshakable sense of aesthetics was present in all aspects of Liukkonen’s life. In the 2010s, he made trips from India to Albania with his life partner Hessu Strömberg. Colors from the world flew into the sophisticated interior of Liukkonen’s small Pengerkatu studio.

Aesthetics moreover, Liuko was portrayed by his strong sense of social justice, and he did not hesitate to defend the weaker in society or challenge hard values. His kindness and open-mindedness gathered a wide range of friends.

Liukkonen’s departure left us longing for what another person’s presence brings to our lives, something that nothing measures: humor, warmth, caring, and humanity.

Liukkonen’s memorial exhibition was held at Galleria Ranka in Helsinki in October 2020.

Kaisa Lassinaro

Jessica Leino

The authors are friends of Sanna-Mari Liukkonen.