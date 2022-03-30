Memoir Sakari Valli 1936–2022

Municipal councilorrovasti Sakari Valli died in Kajaani on March 9, 2022. He was 85 years old, born in Oulu on May 11, 1936.

Valli’s childhood was scarce after her father died when Valli was 9 years old. A sharp student and a diligent reader of the library were encouraged to attend the college. Valli became a student at Raudaskylä High School. There was also a lifelong spouse, Elvi Valli, who has since taught German and Swedish.

Maternal the death just before the feast of the feasts, the family background, and being left with the two little brothers brought about a religious revival in Vall. The place of study changed from medical to theological. In addition to his master’s degree in theology, he studied for a bachelor’s degree in the humanities.

Valli served as a priest for a few years but then switched to teaching, doing his main job as a lecturer in religion, psychology and philosophy at Vuoheng High School. As a teacher, she challenged to discuss and aroused her students to think and justify their choices. The connection with many students continued until the last years.

The primary school reform drove Valli into municipal positions of trust, where he worked for more than 30 years. Valli was elected a member of the Coalition Party in 1983–1992. He became known in politics for his cutting-edge analyzes and language images.

In the parish of Kajaani, Valli held a position of trust for almost 40 years. In addition, he went on to be a priest, often stating that it was his job to consecrate his students and friends and to baptize their children and, ultimately, to bless them. She supported female priesthood while studying the work of female priests in the GDR during her studies. He also wrote a high school church history textbook.

As a teacher and as a priest, Sakari emphasized life on the basis of values. The values ​​were also reflected in his actions in politics. He was awarded the titles of both municipal councilor and councilor.

Books and nature were Zachar’s favorite hobbies, and he was one of the library’s most active users. The German language and culture were important to him. He also worked e.g. As a columnist for Kotiliede and chairman of Yle’s Radio Program Council. As a human being, he was curious, whether it was a matter of a movie or the use of a sewing machine.

Sakari also left a mark on his family. He was a father who encouraged me to study and find my own place. Grandpa wrestling and fumbling with his grandchildren.

She was also a spouse who equally took responsibility for the daily life of the family and showed that her love, which began 67 years ago, was still blurred by dementia.

Auli Valli-Lintu

Eero Suutari

The authors are the daughter of Sakari Valli and a friend and former student.