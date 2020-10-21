Assessor

Sakari Lipponendied on 5 September 2020 in a nursing home in Saarenvire, Tornio, at the age of 96. He was born in Simo on April 13, 1924.

Sakari Lipponen was born as a pit for a family of eight. The family consisted of seven brothers and one daughter. The war years had a significant impact on Lipponen’s life.

Six boys left the family for war, one of whom fell in the Winter War. Sakari Lipponen volunteered for the Continuation War in the summer of 1941. He lost his leg after being seriously wounded in July 1944 on the Karelian isthmus.

His life’s work Lipponen worked for Matkahuolto. After the war, he was building a liner system in the area, first as the director of the Kemi bus station and later as the regional director for the Northern Finland region. His career at Matkahuolto lasted forty years.

Lipponen held positions of trust in, among others, the Kemi Parish Church Council, the Board of the Kemi City School of Economics, the Kemi Retirement Home Foundation, the Board of Veterans Affairs and the Researchers’ Board.

Job for the benefit of the war invalids was a matter of the heart for Lipponen. He held several positions of trust, and in 1952 he brought a completely new form of sport to Finland: sitting volleyball. He played it in a group of friends called “Ränttäkäpää” once a week after he was 90 years old.

Sakari Lipponen was the Executive Director of the Kemi Service Foundation for almost five decades throughout the Foundation’s operations. The foundation was established immediately after the wars and its funds were used to assist local war invalids and their families.

Lipponen was one of the founders of the Meri-Kemi Rotary Club, president from 1978 to 1979 and an honorary member of the club. To the younger members of the club, he was an example that followed the principles of the organization: truth, justice, goodwill, friendship, and the public interest in all its dealings.

Family was close to Lippo. The death of Spouse Valma in 2012 ended the marriage, which lasted more than 60 years.

As a child of a large family himself, he enjoyed socializing in addition to his own children, especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and being a grandchild and a great-grandchild. His “testament” to the family was: live in harmony and love with one another.

The President of the Republic awarded Sakari Lipponen the title of assessor. For the merits of the time of war and peace, he was granted e.g. three Crosses of Liberty, the Order of the Finnish Lion, the Medal of Freedom and the Merit Cross of the War Invalids.

Heikki Lääkkölä

The author is Sakari Lipponen’s Rotary brother.