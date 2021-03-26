Pediatrician

, RKT Rolf Nordmandied on February 26, 2021 in Helsinki at the age of 92. He was born in Ruotsinpyhtää on April 21, 1928.

Nordman’s childhood home was modest, and when the family moved to Pori, he showed a sense of responsibility and initiative at a young age by settling into a store runner at the age of 12. For years, summer work was a support rut on the Kokemäenjoki.

Nordman medical studies began in 1948 at the University of Helsinki. A little earlier, in school dances, she had fetched her future wife Irma to the last waltz, which, according to Rolf’s memoirs, began “a wonderful time of falling in love”.

The young couple got married in 1950 and moved to Turku, where Rolf’s studies continued.

Nordman graduated with a licentiate in medicine in 1953. At that time, there were only 2,000 doctors in Finland, and Nordman was the youngest of them. The pace of study was accelerated by a growing family with three children between 1951 and 1958.

Nordman’s career began as a municipal doctor in Taivassalo, Kustavi and Lokalahti, but he was interested in specializing in pediatrics. He obtained specialist medical rights in 1960.

Through Salo and Tampere, his career took him to Hämeenlinna in 1962, where Nordman’s task was to establish a children’s ward at the county hospital. There was enough work, even though the leading doctor had said at the beginning that “there is no need for a pediatrician here in Hämeenlinna”.

For most of the 1960s, Nordman was Hämeenlinna’s only pediatrician. He became familiar and liked to children of many generations. He also had a private reception and made home visits. If the child needed hospital treatment, he transported this to his car.

There was little bureaucracy in the hospital. Consultations were held as doctors met at noon in the office to drink coffee and smoke a barrel. The barrels changed into running shoes as running enthusiasm spread among doctors.

In his spare time Rolf prepared a dissertation on the subject of a neonatal thyroid goiter endemic. The dissertation was held at the University of Helsinki in the spring of 1968.

Rolf retired from hospital work in 1990 but continued private admission until 1997. At the age of 80, he said the two most significant things for him have been living together with Irma and accessing the medical school.

Leena Nordman

The author is the daughter of Rolf Nordman.