Director

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=raynold

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=dickis

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=dickman

RaynoldDickisDickmandied on March 26, 2021 in Suursuo Hospital, Helsinki. He was 89 years old, born in Helsinki on April 25, 1931.

According to his own description, Dickman was a genuine Vallila mistress. As a child, he experienced the war and its harsh consequences in his life. His two brothers were sent to Sweden, and Dickis stayed in Finland.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

After the war, Dickman’s hobbies were art and football. He was artistically talented, and drawing and painting were his favorite hobbies. He played football with his brothers and the Vallila kundas. Love for Kiffen, the “Black Charmers,” dates back to the 1950s, when Dickman’s brother played football at Kiffen.

Artistry led Dickman to study at the Ateneum. Swedish theater applied for a young boy to study directing in 1953. Dickman received an apprenticeship and worked in theater as a director for eight years. In 1961, he moved as a director to Yle, where he worked until 1989, until retirement age. For his work, he received the 1st Class Medal of the Order of the Finnish White Rose with gold medals.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Dickis was a friend of nature. Protecting and respecting nature and animals were his most important principles. He was also a skilled nature photographer. He loved to photograph birds, butterflies, squirrels and lizards, among others. Dickis often spent the winter months in Tenerife and sent stunning postcards from there with pictures of local animals he took.

At FC Kiffen Dickis started in 1980. He served as a guardian on teams of juniors, women, men and seniors for over 40 years. He managed to be the guardian of more than a hundred teams. The good-natured Dickis was always a well-liked guardian and guy among the players.

Dickis was named an honorary member of Kiffen. He was awarded the Kiffen Gold Medal, and was honored with the title of Black Charmer in recognition of his valuable work on the team. The Finnish Football Association awarded him the club medal’s golden medal for volunteering for Kiffen.

Dickis believes the purpose of life is to help and make people happy. According to this purpose, he lived his life.

Kimmo Silventoinen

The author was a friend and companion to Raynold Dickman.