musician Ray Campidied March 11, 2021 in Los Angeles. He was 86 years old, born in New York on April 20, 1934.

Campi learned to play and make her own songs in her early teens, inspired by the country music she heard on the radio. Impressed by Elvis’ early records and rhythm & blues, he set out to shape his music in a more rhythmic and fast-paced direction.

The first single Caterpillar / Play It Cool (1956) received little attention at the time of its publication, but has since been recognized as an example of minimalist and dry-pressed rockabilly.

Popularity toured Camp repeatedly from afar. That’s why he enrolled in college and graduated with a degree in drama and English. In the 1960s, he worked for years as a high school teacher of English language and literature.

In 1972, Campi met Ronny Weiser, an Italian who had emigrated to Los Angeles and ran the Rollin ’Rock fanine dedicated to 1950s rock, which gradually also became a record company.

Ray Camp’s Rollin ’Rock releases became the cornerstones of the 1970s rockabilly, becoming a sought-after item, especially among English and European enthusiasts.

Through Camp and Rollin ’Rock, many 1950s rockabilly artists gained real popularity for the first time and teenage fans in turn found a path to the origins of rock.

Successful tours in Britain in the late 1970s eventually led to appearances across Europe. Campi also performed in Finland e.g. In the FAQ hall, and over the age of 45, he became, contrary to all probabilities, a teen idol here too.

Ray The relationship between Camp and Finland remained close. Back in the 1990s, he recorded a single with Goofin ‘Records in Helsinki with the Hal Peters Trio. Finlandia Is Grandia!.

It was his tribute to a country where, in his own words, he had had “more fun than anywhere else”.