Professor

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=raimo+seppala

Raimo Seppälädied in Tampere on January 24, 2021.

He was 86 years old, born in Ulvila on March 27, 1934.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Raimo Seppälä began as a journalist for Aamulehti in 1955 and was the driving force behind the magazine for forty years. From a young age, he was a prolific and prolific writer and an insightful newsman.

Seppälä’s career coincided with the golden age of the printed newspaper and the growth period of Tampere. He rose step by step in the newspaper hierarchy and rose to become editor-in-chief of Aamulehti in 1985 and corresponding editor-in-chief in 1991.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

After ten years as editor-in-chief, he retired in 1995. The President of the Republic awarded Raimo Seppälä the title of professor in 2001.

Seppälä was also a hard-working writer. In 1969, he published a book based on extensive interview material Mainila shots, which became a classic among those who practiced the history of the Winter War.

The making of books continued until recent weeks. In the fall, he finished The story of three soldiers. Its front page reads, “The author dedicates his little book to the generation that graced our independence and freedom of speech for us to come.”

Advertisement (Text continues below)

When making the last book, Seppälä knew he was writing a race with death. A serious illness taxed his strength, but he persevered to the end and set out to see the book ready.

Seppälä the weapon was a magical phrase. In a few lines, he was able to clarify difficult things and carry the text forward with a skill that could only be admired.

Private people, businesses and communities asked him to write biographies or stories. And they were born. According to the invoices, Seppälä wrote a hundred non-fiction books. The main target was Tampere and the Pirkanmaa region.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

He wrote biographies of Rudolf Walden, Erkki Lindfors, Sylvi Salonen, Arvo Poika Tuominen, Hjalmar Siilasvuo, Helge Haavisto and Tahko Pihkala, among others.

In addition to books published under his own name, Seppälä helped many memoirs and writers complete their work. If making a text got stuck, it was worth asking him for help.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Was not wonder that there was often a queue at the door of Seppälä’s study. In the editorial of Aamulehti, he was a respected professional who moderated advice and guidance. More broadly, he helped move forward with many projects in the field of journalism, as well as hundreds of photographers and journalists, including his author.

Seppälä was allowed to live a long happy life with his wife Eeva-Liisa and his family and to support future generations in their own endeavors.

He was given many accolades for his work. Of these, he certainly rejoiced, however, always bearing in mind the motto of the Tampere style: Don’t make a ny number of this.