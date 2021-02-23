Managing director

Pirkko Vahvelainen(os Autio) died on 5 January 2021 in Espoo. He was 90 years old, born in Kangasala on April 14, 1930.

Vahvelainen was especially proud of his activities during the war as a small lottery and the medal of merit he received. She attended her girls’ school in Tampere.

Waffle was bold and open-minded in nature, and burned with a desire to see the world. Against his mother’s will, he left for Sweden alone to “scream” at just 18 years old. He soon got a job at a printing company and later at an insurance company.

In Stockholm, Pirkko Autio married the baker’s son, Jouko Vahvelainen. Pirkko and Jouko moved to Imatra in 1962, and Jouko moved to run the bakery company Vuoksen Leipä ja Konditoria, founded by his father. However, he died after only three years. Pirkko Vahvelainen became the sole parent of two children at the age of 35, and he inherited a bakery company in which he had not been involved.

In the 1960s, few valued and trusted women in leading companies, but that did not discourage Vahvelainen. He decided to continue the business alone and over the years expanded it.

In 1988, Vuoksen Leipä oy passed on a generation change to Pirkko’s daughter Päivi and her husband Ralph Krogerus. The company was taken over by Fazer in 1996.

Waffle as an entrepreneur was both a seer and an author. He had the ability to see the future and act on his instincts. He was an ambitious, quick decision maker and knew how to think big. His skills and vision were widely appreciated. She was a role model for many in how a woman as a single parent can both take care of her family and build a successful business.

In the early 1950s, Vahvelainen became enthusiastic about cars. It led to the activities of the chairman of Imatra Autonainen and later to many car trips abroad, at a time when it was not very common. The Zonta organization was also close to Pirkko’s heart.

When Pirkko moved out of his company’s operations, a new phase in his life began with his life partner Pertti Mäkelä. It included five years in Brussels. Pirkko loved Brussels. He moved home quickly and made a lot of new friends, started studying English and also French. He often said the Brussels years were the best of his life.

After Pertti moved out of work, they moved back to Finland. Joint pension years were spent in winter in Spain and in summer in Saimaa. Beloved hobbies for them were downhill skiing, golf and boating.

Pertti Mäkelä

Päivi Krogerus

Petri Vahvelainen

The authors are Pirkko Vahvelainen’s spouse and children.