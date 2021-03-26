Medical

Professor of Genetics, D.Sc. Pertti“Pepe“Halldied unexpectedly in Helsinki on January 18, 2021. He was 84 years old, born in Helsinki on June 9, 1936.

Aula was an internationally renowned researcher and respected physician who played a key role in the development and establishment of medical genetics, and in particular hereditary medicine, in Finland.

He also did significant work as a teacher and trainer, and was e.g. editor of the first Finnish textbook of hereditary medicine.

Lounge began his career at the Department of Pediatrics, Helsinki University Hospital, where he set up a chromosome laboratory to investigate the causes of congenital malformations. He also studied the mechanisms of cancer by analyzing the effects of viruses on chromosomes. He visited the United States as a researcher twice.

When it became possible to study genetic changes in amniotic fluid cells, he was the first to launch diagnostic tests in Finland. He worked at the Department of Gynecology as the doctor in charge of the fetal research unit set up for these purposes from 1978 to 1986.

Aula focused on research and teaching when she became an assistant professor of medical genetics at the University of Turku in 1986. She founded a new department with cell culture, chromosome and DNA laboratories. As Chief Physician of Turku University Hospital, he started clinical services in the area of ​​responsibility and specialist medical training. He moved to Helsinki as a professor in 1998. He retired in 2001.

Aulan interest in the biological mechanisms of diseases and hereditary diseases, especially rare diseases in Finns, led to effective collaboration with domestic and international researchers. As a pediatrician and geneticist, he was aware of the possibilities of genetic research but also its dangers. The lobby always served the best interests of patients and families. He was modest, thoughtful, critical when needed, and his support was enjoyed by numerous colleagues, students, and friends. He was an honorary member of the Finnish Association of Medical Genetics.

Pepe grew up and attended school in Eira and lived most of his life in his birthplace on Tehtaankatu. He was interested in theater and literature.

Her great love was family: wife Sirkka and children Niko and Nina with their families. Saming in nature, walks around the world and visits to the cottages of Lapland and Siuntio always brought him great joy. In his final years, as exercise was already becoming more difficult, he enjoyed watching the great migration of birds, the Arctic.

Jaakko Leisti

Marja-Liisa Savontaus

Niko Hall

The authors are Pertti Aula’s colleagues and friends and a son.